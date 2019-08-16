SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €3.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.37 ($8.57).

Shares of SGL stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €3.59 ($4.18). 950,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.29. SGL Carbon has a 12-month low of €5.45 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of €12.00 ($13.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

