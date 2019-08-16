SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 90,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 11.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $59.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

