Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 6,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.