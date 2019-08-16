Sentinel (SENT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market cap of $9.38 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.