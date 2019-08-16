Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) Plans GBX 1.68 Dividend

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SIGT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 175.75 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 33,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,253. The company has a market cap of $85.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

In other Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Jimmy McCulloch purchased 25,000 shares of Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,493.79).

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

