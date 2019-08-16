Scroll Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scroll has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00265965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.01315683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00094787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Scroll Profile

Scroll was first traded on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. Scroll’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network . Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll

Scroll Token Trading

Scroll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

