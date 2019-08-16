Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price rose 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.93 and last traded at $23.87, approximately 400,096 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 776,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research set a $38.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 730,489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,810 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

