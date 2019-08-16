Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCRYY shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Scor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,477. Scor has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

