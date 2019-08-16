SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 2,950 ($38.55) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,175 ($41.49).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,155 ($41.23) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,860 ($37.37) target price (down previously from GBX 3,271 ($42.74)) on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,020.88 ($39.47).

SDR opened at GBX 2,719 ($35.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,289 ($29.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,226 ($42.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,980.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,911.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.17%. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Richard Keers sold 19,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,911 ($38.04), for a total transaction of £572,186.16 ($747,662.56). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.64), for a total transaction of £1,555,000 ($2,031,882.92). In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,699 shares of company stock valued at $311,694,315.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

