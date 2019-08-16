Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million.

NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 1,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.01.

SRRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

