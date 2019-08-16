Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $32.34

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.91, but opened at $32.34. Schlumberger shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 1,140,253 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 672.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 50,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

