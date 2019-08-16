Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 369,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

