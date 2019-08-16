Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives €8.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €8.71 ($10.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €5.90 ($6.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,330 shares. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.47). The business has a fifty day moving average of €6.45 and a 200 day moving average of €7.14.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.