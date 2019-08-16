SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $107.01

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $107.01 and traded as high as $107.52. SAP shares last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 1,457,587 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €122.43 ($142.37).

The firm has a market cap of $131.82 billion and a PE ratio of 41.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €107.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

