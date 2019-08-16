Santori & Peters Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.4% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,870,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,811,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,707,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931,461 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,393,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,263,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,154,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $105.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

