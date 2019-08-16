Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total transaction of $156,646.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,311.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $669,398. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,802. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.99.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

