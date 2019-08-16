Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 459 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $45,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,344. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

