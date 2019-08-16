Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $205,669.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,592.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $1,039,632.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.02. 17,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,067. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $199.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

