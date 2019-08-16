Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 88.1% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.16.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,540. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $79.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

