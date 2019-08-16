Sandy Spring Bank Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.55. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,183. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $84.62 and a one year high of $102.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

