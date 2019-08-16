Sandy Spring Bank Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,454,693 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,799,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

