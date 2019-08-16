San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 18,980 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 15,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 205,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

