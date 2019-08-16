San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 18,980 shares.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.
