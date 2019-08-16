Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €30.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SZG. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.88 ($28.93).

SZG opened at €14.97 ($17.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.89. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €16.96 ($19.72) and a 1-year high of €44.00 ($51.16). The company has a market cap of $809.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

