salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.7% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 108.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $50,210.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,547.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,671 shares of company stock worth $47,578,569. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.11 on Thursday, hitting $142.83. 216,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,468,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $113.60 and a 1 year high of $167.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.50, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

