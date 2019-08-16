Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.07. Saga Communications shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 672 shares.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $101,228.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,853,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 42.4% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 135,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Saga Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saga Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saga Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period.

Saga Communications Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

