S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFII remained flat at $$36.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,848.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $38.33.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronics For Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics for Imaging, Inc provides industrial format display graphics, corrugated packaging and display, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. Its Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk format display graphics, Nozomi corrugated packaging and display, Reggiani textile, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and building material industrial digital inkjet printers; digital ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, thermoforming, and specialty inks; various textile inks, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water-based dispersed printing inks, as well as coatings; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services.

