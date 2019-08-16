S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes $3.58 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Allergan comprises 2.9% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 108.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Allergan during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allergan during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $157.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.38 and its 200-day moving average is $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

