S. Muoio & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,803,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 462,594 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 16,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,300. The stock has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cars.com news, CFO Becky A. Sheehan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern acquired 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $95,703.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 47,948 shares of company stock worth $470,404. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research downgraded Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

