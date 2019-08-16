S. Muoio & CO. LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Spirit MTA REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTA. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 1,079.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit MTA REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SMTA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.56. 515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,139. Spirit MTA REIT has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

