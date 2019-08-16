RXP Services Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:RXP)

RXP Services Ltd (ASX:RXP) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of ASX:RXP traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.53 ($0.37). 294,300 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. RXP Services has a 1-year low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of A$0.58 ($0.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97.

RXP Services Company Profile

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services to corporations and government bodies in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of things.

