Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of RUS opened at C$18.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.47 and a 12 month high of C$29.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 44.06%.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

