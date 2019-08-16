RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 7.3% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.80, 127,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 104,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

RMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of RumbleON in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million.

In other RumbleON news, Chairman Marshall Chesrown bought 8,844 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 10,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,950 shares of company stock worth $217,142.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RumbleON by 44.5% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

