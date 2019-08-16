RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.52

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $546.52 and traded as high as $521.00. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $521.00, with a volume of 1,989,040 shares changing hands.

RSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective (up previously from GBX 600 ($7.84)) on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 586 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 627 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 637.27 ($8.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 567.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

