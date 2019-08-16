RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $10.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.96. 6,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,023. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $973.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.67.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. RPT Realty’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,276,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181,705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 145,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

