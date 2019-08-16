Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 69.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 360,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 43.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 623,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 188,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $142,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,394 shares of company stock worth $937,122. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.66.

GNTX opened at $25.94 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $27.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

