Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $53,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 58.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares in the company, valued at $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

