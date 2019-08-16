Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

NYSE:INVH opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.81 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INVH. BTIG Research set a $27.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 37,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brep Ih6 Holdings Llc sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $1,008,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

