Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,684,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,974 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.5% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $153,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $79,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,297.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $232.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

