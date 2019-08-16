Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) VP Mark Isto Sells 2,173 Shares

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $271,668.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.45. 8,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,106. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $131.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,230,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,024,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 764,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,477,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 367,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 175,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

