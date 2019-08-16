Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Shares Gap Down to $55.09

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.19, but opened at $55.09. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $55.42, with a volume of 323,919 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDS.A. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.