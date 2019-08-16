Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 360 ($4.70).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 274.85 ($3.59).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 181.37 ($2.37) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.89 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

