Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MTW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Manitowoc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Manitowoc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $566.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Antoniuk sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $83,955.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,544 shares in the company, valued at $524,114.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firefly Value Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 4.4% in the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 3,521,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,685,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after buying an additional 304,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $30,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

