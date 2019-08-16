Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $190.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Summit Redstone lowered NVIDIA to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cascend Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.04.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.73. 8,159,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,692. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.42. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $366,726.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,736 shares of company stock worth $15,293,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.