Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,178.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,157.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,158.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $817.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

