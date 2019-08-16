Rosenbaum Jay D. Lowers Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after buying an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $739,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 102,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.9% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 161,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,570. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up previously from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

