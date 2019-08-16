Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 1,541,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.
In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.07 on Friday, reaching $357.64. 189,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,924. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.