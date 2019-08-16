Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Short Interest Update

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,697,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 1,541,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.10.

In related news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,677.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 95.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,690,000 after purchasing an additional 848,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,128 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,498,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,307,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $8.07 on Friday, reaching $357.64. 189,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,924. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

