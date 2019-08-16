Robinson (LON:RBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.77

Robinson PLC (LON:RBN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.77 and traded as high as $79.10. Robinson shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 5,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Robinson in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.77.

In related news, insider Sara Halton purchased 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £10,000.67 ($13,067.65).

Robinson plc manufactures and sells plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom and the European Union. It offers various plastic packaging products comprising injection molding products, such as thin walled containers, hinged caps, wide mouth closures, overcaps and plugs, tamper evident tubs and lids, pudding basins, aerosol actuators and overcaps, thick and thin walled jars, CRCs, specialist moldings and devices, and multi-chamber jars; blow molding products, which cover integral handles, trigger sprays, shampoo, shower gel, wide mouth jars, laundry care, automotive, dosing packs, jerry cans, and toilet cleaners/bleach; and injection stretch blow molding products.

