Robert L. Borden Sells 3,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 778,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 70.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Athene by 14.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
