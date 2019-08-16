Robert L. Borden Sells 3,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 778,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on shares of Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 70.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Athene by 14.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

