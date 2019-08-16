River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,152 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,395.1% in the second quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.26 and a 200-day moving average of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

