Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $36.50 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $34.50 to $36.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RBA. ValuEngine lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. OTR Global cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $32.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,984,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,276,000 after acquiring an additional 568,680 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 564,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,643,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,025,000 after acquiring an additional 218,387 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,719,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,620,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,065,000 after buying an additional 178,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

